CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $201.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $241.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.27 and a 200 day moving average of $215.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 12-month low of $182.11 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

