Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chegg, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chegg in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chegg’s FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Chegg stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. Chegg has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth $86,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 501.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.