FY2022 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($1.96) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

KPTI opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $772.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.24.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.