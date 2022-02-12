Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

PFE opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Amundi acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

