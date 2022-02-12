Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$98.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AEM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

NYSE:AEM opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Amundi purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $89,836,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $49,135,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $45,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after buying an additional 725,700 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after buying an additional 720,497 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

