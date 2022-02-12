Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) PT Lowered to $22.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BWS Financial from $40.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVYA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Avaya stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth $53,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after buying an additional 1,645,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,481,000 after buying an additional 1,275,951 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $20,120,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 596.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 348,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 298,064 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

