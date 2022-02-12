BlackRock Inc. Has $36.40 Million Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of RCI Hospitality worth $36,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 56.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 393.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 64,247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RICK. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

