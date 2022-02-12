Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $35,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 145,250 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

EOSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $3.11 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $167.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,952 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $32,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.