BlackRock Inc. Acquires 191,723 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Geron worth $34,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,702 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 986.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 207,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Geron by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Geron by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122,466 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

GERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.02 on Friday. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.