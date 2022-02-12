Truist Financial Weighs in on Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $81.68 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,938 shares of company stock worth $6,535,403. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

