BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,335 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $36,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.07.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

