Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,099 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNOM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $455,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $390,000.

NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $15.91 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

