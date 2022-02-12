Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,167 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,498,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after acquiring an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 475,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 270,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 140,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

UCBI opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

