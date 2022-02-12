BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,431,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 155,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $38,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

