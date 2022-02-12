View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,222,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,997 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in View were worth $39,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of View in the second quarter worth about $68,003,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of View by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,904,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of View by 1,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,136,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of View by 923.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 715,339 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get View alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

VIEW stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. View, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61.

View Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW).

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.