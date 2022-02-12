VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,806,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of VBI Vaccines worth $39,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 730,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 394,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 176,855 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 146,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 138,370 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.87. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

