Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $146.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $98.64 and a 12-month high of $151.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

