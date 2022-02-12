Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 875.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,465 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 3,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after purchasing an additional 686,460 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 885,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 556,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ranpak by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,266,000 after acquiring an additional 544,521 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.