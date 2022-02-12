JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $91.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $82.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $64.76 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,668,981. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

