Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price upped by Barclays from $73.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.46.

NYSE:XOM opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $899,097,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

