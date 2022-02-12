Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.59.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 16.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,999,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,704 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

