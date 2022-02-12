CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

