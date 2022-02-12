Reviewing Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) & SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Global Capital Partners alerts:

Global Capital Partners has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Capital Partners and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A SEI Investments 28.49% 29.81% 24.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Capital Partners and SEI Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A SEI Investments 0 3 1 0 2.25

SEI Investments has a consensus price target of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.49%. Given SEI Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of SEI Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Capital Partners and SEI Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SEI Investments $1.92 billion 4.32 $546.59 million $3.82 15.54

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Global Capital Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Capital Partners

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co. engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide. The Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners and other investment professionals. The Institutional Investors segment provides investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms to fund companies, banking institutions and both traditional and non-traditional investment managers worldwide. The Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on the provis

Receive News & Ratings for Global Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.