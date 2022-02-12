Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report sales of $51.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.98 million to $51.70 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $53.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $209.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.76 million to $212.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $220.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $223.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $807.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

