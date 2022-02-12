B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.53 million, a PE ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

