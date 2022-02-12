FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Haemonetics Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haemonetics in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

HAE opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after buying an additional 1,011,239 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 36.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 138,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

