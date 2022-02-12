Plains GP Holdings, L.P. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Plains GP in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains GP’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

PAGP opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after buying an additional 7,275,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 56.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,622 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 227.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 31.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth $17,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

