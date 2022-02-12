Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.15.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 926,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

