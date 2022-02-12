Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Finning International Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finning International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

FTT has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.30.

FTT opened at C$37.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.67. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$29.71 and a 52 week high of C$40.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.30.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

