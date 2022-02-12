Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Lifted by Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$53.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.98 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$47.01 and a 1 year high of C$55.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.88 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

