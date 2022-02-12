Brokers Issue Forecasts for AGCO Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGCO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the industrial products company will earn $11.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2023 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $128.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170,195 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

