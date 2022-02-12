Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of RMBS opened at $26.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

