British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.44

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 2335583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
