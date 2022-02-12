British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.44

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 2335583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.