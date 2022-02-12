British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,287.00

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,287 ($44.45) and last traded at GBX 3,277 ($44.31), with a volume of 427688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,254 ($44.00).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BATS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,939.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,737.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.74) per share. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

