Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.30

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.30 and last traded at $123.30, with a volume of 10613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,434 shares of company stock worth $20,814,931. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

