OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.90. OpGen shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 265,766 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $36.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.83.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OpGen by 229.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

