Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,300 shares, a growth of 1,061.1% from the January 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,039,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc seeks to enter the cannabis business through its subsidiary Cannabis Consortium, Inc It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

