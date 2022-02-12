Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,300 shares, a growth of 1,061.1% from the January 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,039,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Trans Global Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trans Global Group (TGGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.