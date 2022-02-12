Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Down 64.5% in January

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Tokuyama stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Tokuyama has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.
Tokuyama Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokuyama (TKYMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.