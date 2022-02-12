Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $106.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $130.00. Gordon Haskett’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $94.27 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $92.10 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 810,042 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

