StockNews.com Upgrades Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of AQMS opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.40. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $45,308.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $158,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 180,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 28,575 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

