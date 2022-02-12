LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NYSE:LC opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.55 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,027 shares of company stock worth $369,743 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 139,098 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

