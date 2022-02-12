Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 169.11% from the stock’s current price.

INUV opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.84 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

In other Inuvo news, Director Charles D. Morgan acquired 42,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $28,583.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,666,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 833,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,177,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 282,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Inuvo by 1,888.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 269,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inuvo in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

