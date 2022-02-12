Contrasting Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) & Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Trebia Acquisition and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trebia Acquisition N/A -5.30% 0.67% Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72%

Trebia Acquisition has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of Trebia Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Trebia Acquisition and Moxian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trebia Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trebia Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Trebia Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trebia Acquisition is more favorable than Moxian.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trebia Acquisition and Moxian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trebia Acquisition N/A N/A -$29.92 million N/A N/A Moxian $950,000.00 31.02 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

Moxian has higher revenue and earnings than Trebia Acquisition.

Summary

Trebia Acquisition beats Moxian on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

