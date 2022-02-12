Critical Review: BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) vs. BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

BNP Paribas pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. BOC Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BNP Paribas pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares BNP Paribas and BOC Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas 19.14% 7.51% 0.34% BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BNP Paribas and BOC Hong Kong, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas 0 6 7 0 2.54 BOC Hong Kong 0 0 0 1 4.00

BNP Paribas currently has a consensus price target of $63.58, indicating a potential upside of 77.15%. Given BNP Paribas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BNP Paribas is more favorable than BOC Hong Kong.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of BNP Paribas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BNP Paribas and BOC Hong Kong’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas $50.57 billion 1.75 $8.07 billion $4.04 8.88 BOC Hong Kong $11.84 billion 3.71 $3.59 billion N/A N/A

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than BOC Hong Kong.

Risk and Volatility

BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOC Hong Kong has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BNP Paribas beats BOC Hong Kong on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world. The Corporate Institutional Banking business is a provider of financial solutions to corporate and institutional clients. It helps all its individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate and institutional clients to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. The company also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates through a network of approximately 190 branches, 280 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

