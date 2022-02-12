Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $883.98 Million

Brokerages predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post $883.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $877.80 million and the highest is $895.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $710.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $310.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

