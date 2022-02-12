Edgewell Personal Care Co Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,297,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after acquiring an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

