Morgan Stanley Cuts Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $48.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

NYSE HIW opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.