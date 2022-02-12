National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at B. Riley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

NNN stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $41.35 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after buying an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after buying an additional 1,185,385 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,981,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,306,000 after buying an additional 532,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after buying an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

