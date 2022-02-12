National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at B. Riley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.
NNN stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $41.35 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after buying an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after buying an additional 1,185,385 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,981,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,306,000 after buying an additional 532,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after buying an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
