Quotient Limited Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quotient in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.96). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quotient’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Quotient has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $160.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Quotient news, insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

