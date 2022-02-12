Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTEGF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

